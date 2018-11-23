Police: Home Aide Worker Stole $174K From 90-Year-Old Man in Her Care - NBC New York
Police: Home Aide Worker Stole $174K From 90-Year-Old Man in Her Care

Published 2 hours ago

    A New York woman who ran a home aide company called 'Ray of Light Companion' swindled more than $174,000 from a 90-year-old man in her care, police say.

    Yvelise Marcellus, 29, was caring for a the elderly man at his home in Hempstead between February and October this year when she committed the alleged crimes.

    Garden City Police say Marcellus altered and forged at least 18 personal checks she got from him.

    Police arrested Marcellus after an investigation. She is charged with grand larceny, ID theft and possession of a forged instrument. 

    Garden City Police detectives ask that if anyone feels they may have been a victim they call the Garden City Police Department at 516 – 742 – 9600.

      

