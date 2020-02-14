Holy Sheep! New Jersey Police Corral Unexpected Escapees

Police in a New Jersey town had quite a "daaaaay" after they received a surprising call about two unexpected escapees.

On Thursday morning, police in Toms River responded to a call regarding two sheep roaming a neighborhood in the North Dover section of town.

Officers Eric Nelson, Walt Herman and Ron Bayer were able to corral the sheep who had gotten loose and get the four-legged "fugitives" carefully into the back of the patrol car, police say.

Animal Control arrived to assist and took them to the shelter for safe keeping until they were returned to their owner in the afternoon, according to police.