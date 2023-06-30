travel

Holiday travel: check flight delays and cancellations in tri-state area airports

Experts predict that the Fourth of July holiday weekend is going to be a busy one for travelers, even going so far as reaching record-breaking numbers.

If you are traveling, it is important to not only check weather updates, but also the status of your flight directly with the airline you are using.

Get the latest on the forecast here.

Scroll down to see if your flight has been delayed or canceled.

Remember to also check with Storm Team 4 to find out the latest weather conditions in the area.

NEWARK LIBERTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
JOHN F. KENNEDY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
LAGUARDIA AIRPORT

