Hochul: Top Priority Is Stopping the Flow of Out-of-State Guns to New York

Violent gun incidents are on the rise in New York, and because many of the firearms used in those incidents originated out of state, curbing the flow of those guns needs to be a top priority, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

In a press conference, the governor detailed how her office plans to attack rising violence, by building interstate partnerships to improve gun tracing and appointing new gun violence prevention leadership within the state.

“We are coming at this issue with all the resources we can deploy and the human capital of relationships, the partnerships, other states engaged to stop the scourge of illegal guns coming into our state and being in the hands of individuals who are using them to do harm and worse, to cause the death of other individuals, particularly our law enforcement officers,” Hochul said.

The governor announced the appointment of a new Director of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention, Calliana Thomas, within the state health department. In the new role, Thomas will “collaborate with the Division of Criminal Justice Services and other State agencies to coordinate efforts and direct resources to existing and emerging gun violence hot spots.”

The deaths of Officer Wilbert Mora, who passed away on Tuesday, and Officer Jason Rivera marks the first time two officers were killed together in the line of duty since 2014. NBC New York's Jessica Cunnington reports.

"Taking strong action against gun violence requires a multi-faceted approach," Hochul said, calling Thomas “a critical asset to our efforts to fight this public health crisis, combat gun violence, and keep New Yorkers safe.”

The Manhattan District Attorney's office is also creating a new position specifically focused on curbing gun violence. DA Alvin Bragg announced the appointment of Peter Pope as the office's first-ever Executive Assistant District Attorney for Gun Violence Prevention.

“Our first civil right is walking to the corner store safely and free of fear,” Bragg said. “We have lost too many loved ones to gun violence. People walking the streets with guns will be prosecuted and held accountable. We also will use gun possession cases as an opportunity to trace the sources of illegal guns and build cases against gun traffickers. We will restore safety to our communities by getting drivers of crime off our streets, cutting off the flow of illegal guns to our city, and partnering with community-based organizations focused on ending gun violence.”

The year is off to a violent start in NYC. Through Jan. 23, major crimes in New York City are up 39% this year over last, and there was a 24% increase in shooting incidents.

Five NYPD officers have been shot this year, two of them fatally, marking the first time since September 2019 that an officer has been gunned down in the line of duty.

Also in the past month, a 19-year-old Burger King cashier was shot to death as she worked a late-night shift, a baby was critically injured by a stray bullet while in a parked car with her mother and a man opened fire inside a hospital waiting room in the middle of the day, shooting a man in the arm.

The White House announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden would meet with NYC Mayor Eric Adams in New York in early February to discuss the administration’s plan to combat gun crime, "which includes historic levels of funding for cities and states to put more cops on the beat and invest in community violence prevention and intervention programs, as well as stepped up federal law enforcement efforts against illegal gun traffickers."