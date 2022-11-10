Hochul Issues Proclamation Celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York

Fresh off her Election Day victory, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York.

The month-long celebration will highlight the accomplishments of the Puerto Rican community in New York and across the country, while also honoring the island's traditions and customs. Particular spotlights will be paid to the foundations the communities have built in New York City neighborhoods, and in areas throughout the state.

"With one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in our nation, New York has a rich history and a long connection with the people of Puerto Rico," Hochul said in a statement Thursday. "By designating November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month, we are honoring and celebrating the longstanding contributions of Puerto Rican communities across the state in all areas - business, arts and culture, science and technology, athletics, public service, and more."

Hochul was in Puerto Rico on Thursday when she made the proclamation.

Hochul's proclamation also acknowledges the devastating impacts of Hurricane Fiona, which rocked the island back in September. After the hurricane, which was the worst storm to hit Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria, Hochul and the state helped get federal assistance and FEMA funding for its relief efforts.