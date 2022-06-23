Hochul Blasts ‘Outrageous' SCOTUS Decision on NY Gun Permit Law: Here's What Local Leaders Say

The Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law in a ruling expected to directly impact half a dozen other populous states.

In a 6-3 decision by the court's conservative majority, the justices ruled that requiring people to demonstrate a particular need for carrying a gun in order to get a license to carry one in public violated the Second Amendment right to “keep and bear arms.”

Reaction to the early Thursday morning court decision was swift among local and state officials, as well organizations.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said that the state is reviewing options "including calling a special session of the legislature."

Hochul said the the decision is "outrageous" particularly during a "national reckoning on gun violence."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has been grappling with an increase of gun violence in the city adn who testified before Congress over the gun violence epidemic in the country, said the decision will "put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence.

Adams' full statement reads: “Put simply, this Supreme Court ruling will put New Yorkers at further risk of gun violence. We have been preparing for this decision and will continue to do everything possible to work with our federal, state, and local partners to protect our city. Those efforts will include a comprehensive review of our approach to defining ‘sensitive locations’ where carrying a gun is banned, and reviewing our application process to ensure that only those who are fully qualified can obtain a carry license. We will work together to mitigate the risks this decision will create once it is implemented, as we cannot allow New York to become the Wild West.

“One thing is certain: We will do whatever is in our power, using every resource available to ensure that the gains we’ve seen during this administration are not undone, to make certain New Yorkers are not put in further danger of gun violence. This decision may have opened an additional river feeding the sea of gun violence, but we will do everything we can to dam it.”

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins called on states to "step to protect our citizens."

"As communities grapple with the horrific massacres in Buffalo, Uvalde, Tulsa, and the over 270 other places that have experienced a mass shooting this year alone, the Supreme Court today decided that guns are more important than lives in this country. Today’s decision reinforces the fact that states must step up to protect our citizens' best interests and lead the way on necessary reform," Stewart-Cousins statement read in part.

According to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the Court's decision "severely undermines public safety not just in New York City, but around the country."

In a statement, Bragg said in part: "New York still has some of the toughest gun laws in the country on the books, and we will continue to use these statutes to hold accountable those who commit gun violence. At this very moment, my office is analyzing this ruling and crafting gun safety legislation that will take the strongest steps possible to mitigate the damage done today. Furthermore, we have already built detailed processes and put them in place to manage any litigation related to our ongoing cases. The Supreme Court may have made our work harder, but we will only redouble our efforts to develop new solutions to end the epidemic of gun violence and ensure lasting public safety.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand issued the following statement on the Supreme Court’s ruling on state concealed carry permitting laws:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling, which guts state concealed carry permitting laws, is not just irresponsible, it is downright dangerous. Our nation is in the middle of a gun violence epidemic and instead of working to protect our communities, this court has made it even easier for potentially dangerous people to carry concealed handguns in public spaces.

Studies overwhelmingly show that looser restrictions on who can carry a concealed firearm in public are associated with higher rates of violent crime and homicide. So it is no surprise that law enforcement officers as well as the majority of Americans and gun owners agree, limiting concealed carry permitting laws is a recipe for disaster.

We need to act and we need to act now. And Congress must move swiftly to pass comprehensive gun safety legislation and ensure only those who are trained and trustworthy are allowed to carry loaded firearms.

It’s time we did what it takes to stop the rise of gun violence. The lives of our friends, our law enforcement officers, and our children are at stake.”

The New York State Bar Association also decried the court decision calling it "delivered an ill-conceived decision that will set us back decades and further threaten public safety."

As the nation reels in the wake of the Texas and Buffalo mass shootings and urban centers across the country struggle to contain an epidemic of gun violence, the U.S. Supreme Court has delivered an ill-conceived decision that will set us back decades and further threaten public safety.

New York’s commonsense and century-old law on concealed carry permits struck an appropriate balance between preserving Second Amendment rights and preventing weapons from being procured by those who should not have them. The reality is that most gun permits were, in fact, granted even under the requirement that an individual establish proper cause to obtain a license.

New York’s elected officials must come up with new laws and regulations to make sure that incidents of gun violence do not rise because of this ruling.

Former US Attorney for the South District of New York, Preet Bharara, simply tweeted: "SCOTUS read neither the room nor the Constitution correctly"

New York State Sen. Zellnor Myrie issued a statement which read in part: "New York knows how to defend itself from a federal government unable or unwilling to protect us. We've done it before and we'll do it again."

Myrie went on to say that the decision "by the Court leaves New York less safe by removing common-sense restrictions on gun possession."

"In the midst of the if a nationwide surge in gun violence -- mass shootings that make the front page and daily tragedies that don't -- it's clear we need more, not fewer, barriers between deadly weapons and the people intent on violence. This ruling has the very real potential to make guns as commonplace as iPhones on our streets, parks and subways," his statement read in part.

“I am deeply disappointed by today’s Supreme Court decision, which removes an important barrier to gun violence that had existed in our state for over a century. There is an abundance of evidence that the proliferation of firearms results in more violent crime, and putting more guns on New York’s streets will only make it easier for criminals to get their hands on them. Requiring a proper cause for concealed carry is an overwhelmingly popular policy. We will explore ways to adjust our laws within the scope of today’s decision in order to keep New Yorkers safe,” New York State Senator Sean Ryan said in a statement following the SCOTUS decision.

For its part, the Legal Aid Society, said that gun licensing regulations in the state "have been arbitrarily and discriminatorily applied, disproportionately ensnaring the people we represent, the majority of whom are from communities of color, in the criminal legal system" and that the "decision may be an affirmative step toward ending arbitrary licensing standards that have inhibited lawful Black and Brown gun ownership in New York."

"In this moment and always, we must honor and remember people who have lost their lives to gun violence - the overwhelmingly majority of whom are from BIPOC communities. We must also name the white supremacist and anti-democratic agenda of the gun lobby and the NRA and the hate-filled tragedies that have taken the lives of so many in Buffalo and across this country," the organization said in a statement.

Additionally, the organization went on to say that lawmakers must think about the next steps they should take but not "reproduce a regulatory scheme that perpetuates the same disparate outcomes yielded under the previous law or further criminalize gun ownership. Criminalization has never prevented violence and serves only to further marginalize and incarcerate people from BIPOC communities."

In its statement, the Legal Aid Society concluded: "The solution to public safety challenges can be found in the proven success of community-based, public-health models such as New York City’s Crisis Management System and Cure Violence initiative. Community investment must lead this conversation, not proposals that harken back to an era that fueled mass incarceration and made our communities less safe. New York must find a way forward that will promote true public safety, while preserving the constitutional rights of all citizens.”

