Hoboken Terminal Project Underway After 17-Year Pause

What to Know The Hoboken Terminal will undergo a transformation now that there is cash in the budget to pay for it.

After nearly two decades of delays, $167 million in state funding is making this overhaul possible.

The dubbed Hoboken Connect will include restoration of rail and ferry terminals, construction of a new bus terminal, and add retail, housing and office space.

A New Jersey project that has been stalled for 17 years is finally moving forward.

The Hoboken Terminal will undergo a transformation now that there is cash in the budget to pay for it. After nearly two decades of delays, $167 million in state funding is making this overhaul possible - with Gov. Phil Murphy calling the project "transformative for the entire state of New Jersey."

The dubbed Hoboken Connect will include restoration of rail and ferry terminals, construction of a new bus terminal, and add retail, housing and office space.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“It will create a space that not only honors the past it meets the needs of its present, but it will position the city for its future," Murphy said.

However, the overhaul, will not be without a few changes that will impact ferry service, buses, and NJ Transit, Path trains and more.

Leaders say they will also make improvements that make the facility better equipped to deal with climate change. Other aspects of it will focus on ada accessibility and incorporating affordable housing.

"So this is huge. But most importantly the commuters who rely NJ Transit, PATH, NY Waterway -- they will benefit immensely,” Assemblywoman Annette Chaparro (D-NJ) said.

This is all happening because public/private partnership with LCOR.

The developers planning to add commercial space with soaring office towers and ground level retail.

“We are excited to begin with now as the hard work realizing this," Brian Barrett, of LCOR, said.

Hoboken connect will also give the economy a boost. The construction phase will support 10 thousand jobs and when it’s complete. And the entire development will provide over 15,000 people with jobs.

“You can say without equivocation without hesitation that the best days are in front of us," Murphy said.

Although, Wednesday's rain impacted the planned ground breaking, the governor said this project is now moving forward.