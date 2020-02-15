Hoboken Street Flooded, Closed Due to Water Main Break: Officials

What to Know A Hoboken block was temporarily closed Saturday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break

The water main break flooded the street, photos from the scene showed

No loss of water pressure was expected, according to officials

A Hoboken block was closed Saturday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break that flooded the street, officials said.

Willow Avenue was temporarily closed between 13th and 14th streets due to the break, the City of Hoboken said on Twitter.

Willow Avenue is closed between 13th Street and 14th Street in uptown Hoboken due to a water main break. @SUEZwaterNJ & emergency personnel are on scene. No loss of water pressure is expected. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area when entering or exiting Hoboken. — City of Hoboken (@CityofHoboken) February 15, 2020

The mayor of Hoboken’s office told NBC 4 New York the 30-inch water main ruptured early Saturday morning.

“No loss of water pressure is expected,” the city tweeted. “Motorists are asked to please avoid the area when entering or exiting Hoboken.