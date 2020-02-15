Hoboken

Hoboken Street Flooded, Closed Due to Water Main Break: Officials

The mayor of Hoboken’s office told NBC 4 New York the 30-inch water main ruptured early Saturday morning

HOBOKEN, NJ – APRIL 22: The rising sun reflects off buildings along the Hudson River on April 22, 2018 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

What to Know

  • A Hoboken block was temporarily closed Saturday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break
  • The water main break flooded the street, photos from the scene showed
  • No loss of water pressure was expected, according to officials

A Hoboken block was closed Saturday morning as crews worked to repair a water main break that flooded the street, officials said. 

Willow Avenue was temporarily closed between 13th and 14th streets due to the break, the City of Hoboken said on Twitter. 

The mayor of Hoboken’s office told NBC 4 New York the 30-inch water main ruptured early Saturday morning. 

“No loss of water pressure is expected,” the city tweeted. “Motorists are asked to please avoid the area when entering or exiting Hoboken. 

