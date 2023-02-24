Hoboken Starbucks, Panera Restaurants Nix Indoor Seating Due to Problems With Homeless

Two popular restaurant chains are taking matters into their own hands when it comes to handling the problem of homelessness in Hoboken, and the new policy is drawing mixed reactions.

During lunch hour in the city's downtown area, two of the most popular spots on Washington Avenue — Starbucks and Panera Bread — have no one sitting down inside, enjoying a meal or a coffee.

The tables that once occupied a space inside the Panera are now stacked up in the back of the restaurant. A sign advises customers that it's take out and delivery only.

Both restaurants have eliminated indoor seating to circumvent a growing problem: homelessness.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"As an Uber Eats delivery man who waits in front of Panera and Starbucks for deliveries, I noticed homeless people every day sitting in Starbucks…some friendly, some not so much. They hang out from open to just about close," said deliveryman Nick DeFelice.

A manager at the Panera confirmed to NBC New York that they did in fact remove the dining tables from the floor about two weeks ago after a fight between customers believed to be homeless. The manager noted that some of the individuals have become increasingly aggressive, and that the company didn't want to do it, but felt it was necessary for the safety of their customers and staff.

"We live in a very urban but also upscale area, and its not something you wish to see everyday. It is unfortunate but it makes sense. I don't personally agree with it, but it's out of my hands," said one customer.

Both restaurants are franchises of the larger chains, whose open-door comfortable seating polices have notably been attractive to people looking for a place to get warm or use a bathroom. A homeless man in the area who said he's been going to the Starbucks for seven or eight months told News 4 that no one asked him to leave, just to leave his bags outside.

Other franchises around the country have eliminated seating as well. Hoboken had no part in it the policy change, with the city’s communication director saying in a statement “the entire country is in the midst of a housing crisis, and while cities across the country grapple with the issue, Hoboken has proactively hired two social workers specifically trained to meet the needs of the homeless."

A block west of Washington Street, the Hoboken Shelter houses 50 people a night, and offers services to anyone from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. 365 days a year. The director told NBC New York they worked with the city to bring those social workers on board and have talked to both restaurants about their outreach services. She noted there has been an uptick in the number of clients.

Neither corporate office for Starbucks nor Panera returned requests for comment.