Hoboken police warn of cellphone pickpocketing known as ‘apple picking'

Hoboken police are warning residents about an increase of cellphone thefts, known as "apple picking," the department said.

Police have received more than two-dozen reports of cellphone thefts and pickpocketing in Hoboken this year alone, police said. Investigators said the thefts often take place in crowded bars and restaurants when customers leave phones unattended or easily accessible.

Hoboken police suggest not leaving your phone unattended or in a back pocket. Police also said to not keep cash, credit cards, or your identification in your cell phone case.

Police said to file a report immediately if your phone gets stolen.

