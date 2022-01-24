NYPD Investigating Hit-and-Run of Fallen Cyclist in Brooklyn

A cyclist was in critical condition after a driver struck him as he lay on the ground after running into the open door of a parked car in Borough Park on Sunday night.

Police are searching for the driver traveling east on 48th St. on Sunday night around 10:14 p.m. who hit the 40-year-old man and drove off. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Investigators say the cyclist heading east on 48th St. initially struck the opened door of a parked car and fell to the ground, where he was then hit by the unknown driver at 1864 48th St.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and transported the cyclist to Maimonides Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. The incident is being investigated by the NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad.