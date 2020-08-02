Crime and Courts

Queens Mother Crossing Street Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver: NYPD

Police officials identified the woman as Maria Villacres of Queens

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 29-year-old mother of three children was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning walking across a Manhattan street, NYPD officials said.

Police officials say Maria Villacres was crossing 7th Avenue in Chelsea around 5 a.m. at the time of the hit-and-run. She worked at the Whole Foods store in the neighborhood and was commuting home at the time, her brother Victor told News 4.

First responders found Villacres unconscious and unresponsive before transporting her to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

News

tropical storm isaias Jul 31

Tri-State Counties Under Tornado Watch Amid Intense Heat

Long Island 6 hours ago

1 Dead, 6 Injured After Boats Collide in Long Island Waters

Police did not release a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crime.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNYPDManhattanhit and run
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us