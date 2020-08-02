Queens Mother Crossing Street Killed by Hit-And-Run Driver: NYPD

A 29-year-old mother of three children was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning walking across a Manhattan street, NYPD officials said.

Police officials say Maria Villacres was crossing 7th Avenue in Chelsea around 5 a.m. at the time of the hit-and-run. She worked at the Whole Foods store in the neighborhood and was commuting home at the time, her brother Victor told News 4.

First responders found Villacres unconscious and unresponsive before transporting her to Bellevue Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police did not release a description of the vehicle that left the scene.

The NYPD's Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the crime.