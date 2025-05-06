The history of the ‘pava', the traditional Puerto Rican hat Bad Bunny wore to the Met Gala

What to Know Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, stands out as much for his music and style as for his love of his island, which he celebrates wherever he goes.

The international star wore a traditional "pava" hat to the 2025 Met Gala…although his version wasn't made of straw but of luxurious materials.

A "pava" symbolizes Puerto Rican customs so much that its image is associated with the island's culture and heritage.

"Fashion's biggest night", also known as the Met Gala, took place on Monday at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, and one of the most anticipated celebrities to walk the blue carpet was Bad Bunny— and he did not disappoint! While his outfit was spectacular and on-theme, one accessory stood out and paid tribute to his beloved Puerto Rico.

The international star wore a traditional "pava" hat…although it wasn't made of straw but of luxurious materials.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, stands out as much for his music and style as for his love of his island, which he celebrates wherever he goes.

WHAT EXACTLY IS A 'PAVA' HAT?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The pava is a traditional hat made of woven straw typically worn by field workers.

It is an immensely common and emblematic garment of the jíbaros, a local name given to Puerto Ricans in rural areas of the island, which is why the hat is also known as a "jíbaro" hat.

A "pava" symbolizes Puerto Rican customs so much that its image is associated with the island's culture and heritage.

However, with the "kettle "pava" and the luxury handbag he was holding, at first glance it could be that Bad Bunny was paying tribute to the legendary comedian Octavio "Tavín" Pumarejo, who passed away in 2016, and made "la pava" as well as a handbag luggage part of his persona, according to our sister network Telemundo Puerto Rico.

BAD BUNNY AND HIS LOVE FOR PUERTO RICO

Bad Bunny has always supported his homeland. In fact, the Grammy winner's latest album, "Debí Tirar Más Fotos," ("I Should Have Taken more Photos"), consisting of 17 tracks, is his love letter to Puerto Rico.

"I've experienced many things, I've met many people, good people, I've been to many countries, but none like Puerto Rico. I wish I had taken more photos to show you," the narrator of a video posted by Bad Bunny on his Instagram account ahead of the album's release.

In this album, Bad Bunny talks about Puerto Rican migration to the United States and issues the island faces like gentrification.

The love for his country was a major catalyst when it comes to announcing the locations of his first concerts after the release of his latest album.Bad Bunny announced a residency at the iconic Puerto Rico Coliseum, later adding nine more dates for a total of 30 shows at the venue. A residency designed to be enjoyed not only by fans, but by island residents. The demand for the concerts was so popular that tickets for each one sold out.

Bad Bunny has been highly critical of the island's issues, highlighting problems like gentrification, frequent blackouts, closing businesses, and economic and infrastructure problems. He even became emotional when speaking about his island during his podcast "El Tony Pregunta."

Even during the massive blackout last month, the reggaeton superstar echoed the collective anger, posting on social media: "When are we going to do something?"