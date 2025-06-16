What's the history of Juneteenth? Is it a federal holiday this year?

Juneteenth, which is short for "June Nineteenth", celebrates the end of slavery in the United States.

The holiday, which is also known as "Freedom Day" or "Emancipation Day," honors the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas to make sure all enslaved people were freed -- a whopping two-and-a-half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation.

On that day, around 250,000 enslaved people received news of their freedom for the first time. It was first commemorated and initially celebrated among the enslaved people who were freed on the day, but grew through time, seeing a resurgence during the Civil Rights movement of the 1960s, and the Black Lives Matter Movement of 2020, which brought its significance to the national forefront, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

Although the day became a federal holiday on June 17, 2021 when then-President Joe Biden declared it as such, it is considered the longest-running African American holiday in the country, given that many individuals commemorated the event on their own through the decades, according to the U.S. Capitol Historical Society.

Is Juneteenth a federal holiday this year?

Yes, Juneteenth is a federal holiday for 2025. According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, Juneteenth is still among the federal holidays listed on it website for this year.

2025