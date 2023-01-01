Historic Swearing in on New Year's Day for New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

New York swears in its first woman elected to the governorship on New Year's Day, roughly 16 months after Kathy Hochul first took the post.

Hochul will become the first woman to take the oath of office for a full four-year term as governor. She defeated her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a tight race last month.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at 2 p.m. at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany.

The ceremony will give Hochul an opportunity to reintroduce herself to New Yorkers after inheriting the job when Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned in disgrace last year.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Advisors said the governor is expected to deliver a personal speech focused more about values than policy plans. She will address policy proposals in the coming days at her state of the state address, they said.

Hochul's tight victory margin is a sign that New Yorkers are divided though, looking for solutions for high taxes, crime, a growing mental health crisis, a migrant surge and a potential nurses strike on the horizon.

The governor has invited to the ceremony about a dozen heroes from last week's blizzard in Buffalo area that claimed more than 40 lives.