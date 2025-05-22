Help wanted: Jersey Shore businesses still searching for summer staff

Even though the rides may be ready for the start of Summer, many businesses along the Jersey Shore are still searching for summer staff.

Among those looking for help for the busy months ahead is Morey's Piers in the Wildwoods.

"We have two-to-three-hundred jobs left to fill out of a total of 1,500," Kyle Morey, of Morey's Piers said.

This year's recruitment campaign for longtime boardwalk attractions is playing off the popularity of Artificial Intelligence with the use of billboards, digital signs and social media ads.

"It's a challenge every year. It's part of why the hiring campaign is different. Every year, we want to cut through the noise. We want to have something that's new and fresh and gets people's attention," Morey said.

For the last few years, businesses at the Jersey Shore said they have had a tough time hiring enough workers for the critical summer season. But, some say the tide may be turning.

"We had a lot of high school, college kids come back," Maria Saltzman, of Casino Pier & Breakwater Beach in Seaside Heights, explained.

For Casino Pier, finding help for this summer was less difficult.

"I think people realize that in order to do things, you do need to have a job to make money. I mean, things are more expensive now, so people know that they need to work," Saltzman said.

The high cost of real estate along the coast remains part of the equation when it comes to hiring teens and young adults, according to experts who weighed in at Stockton University's annual Jersey Shorecast.

"Students coming in cannot necessarily afford, you know, to come and stay in some of the properties," NJ Campground Owners and Outdoor Lodging Association's Joann Delvescio said.

Thousands of international college students help to supplement the Shore's summer labor force, but deep cuts planned for the U.S. State Department are fueling concerns about summer 2026.