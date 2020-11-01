High Winds Could Down Trees, Trigger Outages Across Tri-State; Advisory Issued for Monday

Following some isolated storms and the coldest air of the season, high winds threaten to bring down trees and cause power outages across the tri-state area.

In Southeast New York, northeast New Jersey, and southern Connecticut, the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Monday with northwest winds gusting up to 50 mph. The advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m.

With rain having soaked the soil for nearly a week, the winds can more easily bring down trees and powerlines.

The cold is also not going anywhere on Monday with highs staying around the mid 30s.

[4:45pm] Wind Advisory now in effect for Monday--gusts 40-50 mph are possible across the area.

Meanwhile, a wintry weather system in northern New York is expected to dump up to 10 inches of snow accompanied by similar high winds, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Sunday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm watches and advisories for areas around the state. Parts of western and central New York, the Finger Lakes, North Country and Mohawk Valley are expected to see 3 to 7 inches of snow, while some lake-effect snowfall areas of central and northern New York may get up to 10 inches.