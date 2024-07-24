New Jersey

1 dead during possible high-speed police pursuit in New Jersey

By Checkey Beckford

NBC New York

A person died during a high-speed law enforcement pursuit in a New Jersey neighborhood, with investigators looking into what may have happened.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday on Park Avenue in East Orange, officials said, leaving one person dead at what was believed to be a hit and run. A worker at a nearby school said the school was placed on lockdown for two hours, and he later emerged to see two smashed up cars, one of which had T-boned a parked ambulance where the airbag had deployed.

It was not known which law enforcement agency had been involved in the pursuit, nor was it clear which car was being pursued. It was also unclear if the driver who struck the pedestrian had been arrested.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was at the scene, though the state attorney general's office confirmed it was investigating the local matter. Typically, the attorney general's office only gets involved in a civilian death when it is somehow connected to police activity.

Neither the prosecutor's office nor the attorney general's office released any information regarding the crash or the person who died.

One neighbor asked what role the police pursuit may have played in the crash.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

"My kids live around here and go to school around here," said the neighbor. "Why are you’ll chasing these cars and killing these innocent people...Now somebody lost their life out here on Park Avenue."

News

New Jersey 4 hours ago

New video shows moment truck hauling chemicals explodes after crash on Route 3 in NJ

Weather 16 hours ago

Showers, storms threaten NYC area for days — and then heat returns

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us