High School Student Accidentally Asks Wrong Girl to Prom

A Nevada teenager's promposal plans were going smoothly until he accidentally asked the wrong girl to prom.

Austin Mousa, along with his friend Johnny, drove to the girl's house with a box of donuts. However, when they got to the neighborhood, Johnny accidentally led them to the wrong house. After ringing the doorbell, to their surprise a girl they didn't recognize opened the door.

"Oh my gosh," the girl exclaims in a video captured by Mousa's friend. It took several moments for the girl to realize she did not know the boys at her doorstop either.

In several seconds of confused laughter, the three teens realize what had happened. "Johnny, you picked the wrong house," Mousa said as his friend laughs uncontrollably.

After quick apologies, the duo drove off and eventually found the right girl's house.

Mousa's video of the failed promposal has garnered millions of views since being posted to Twitter on March 31.