Evacuations are underway in an area of Morningside Heights after a high pressure gas line was apparently struck, according to the FDNY.

Authorities received reports of the line being struck just before 11 a.m. at 3081 Broadway between West 122nd and LaSalle E streets.

No injuries were reported in the incident. A News 4 crew on the scene said there was a deafening noise through the area that has since stopped as repairs got underway.

Gas service has been shut off to some customers and valves have been secured, according to NYC emergency officials. No other utilities besides gas are impacted.

No. 1 train service through the area is suspended in both direction between 96 St and 168 St-Washington Hts due to the emergency investigation, the MTA said.

The city is advising drivers to find alternative routes.

"Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near West 122nd Street & Broadway, Manhattan. Use alternate routes," Notify NYC's posted on X.

Residents who suspects a gas leak or smell gas are urged to leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe location, officials said.

This is a developing story.