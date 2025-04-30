Manhattan

High pressure gas line apparently struck in Morningside Heights, evacuations underway: FDNY

No. 1 train service through the area has been suspended in both directions, according to the MTA

By Gus Rosendale, Jennifer Vazquez and NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Evacuations are underway in an area of Morningside Heights after a high pressure gas line was apparently struck, according to the FDNY.

Authorities received reports of the line being struck just before 11 a.m. at 3081 Broadway between West 122nd and LaSalle E streets.

No injuries were reported in the incident. A News 4 crew on the scene said there was a deafening noise through the area that has since stopped as repairs got underway.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Gas service has been shut off to some customers and valves have been secured, according to NYC emergency officials. No other utilities besides gas are impacted.

No. 1 train service through the area is suspended in both direction between 96 St and 168 St-Washington Hts due to the emergency investigation, the MTA said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The city is advising drivers to find alternative routes.

News

Immigration 2 hours ago

Judge orders Columbia student Mohsen Mahdawi to be released

Times Square 6 hours ago

Food vendor shot in the arm in Times Square, sources say

"Expect traffic delays, road closures, mass transit disruptions & emergency personnel near West 122nd Street & Broadway, Manhattan. Use alternate routes," Notify NYC's posted on X.

Residents who suspects a gas leak or smell gas are urged to leave the area immediately and call 911 from a safe location, officials said.

This is a developing story.

NBC New York
NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Manhattanlocal
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us