Hide Your Pets: NYPD Warns of Coyote Sightings in Central Park

After receiving weekly reports of coyote sightings in Central Park, the New York City Police Department wants residents to keep an eye out.

If you're walking your pets in the park, it's best to be aware of your surroundings, NYPD Central Park tweeted on Monday. While coyotes typically eat mice and rabbits, small dogs can become their target.

Police also warned people to not feed the creatures.

Feeding coyotes can make them get used to humans and making them active at the same times, instead of sleeping like other urban coyotes, according to the Human Society.

It will also likely increase the density of coyote population and "and the likelihood coyotes will eat residents’ pets or otherwise come into conflict with people."

One of the coyote sightings was near Belvedere Castle, according to police.