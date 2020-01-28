central park

Hide Your Pets: NYPD Warns of Coyote Sightings in Central Park

74100286DM006_Fire_Burns_Ov
Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 09: A nursing mother coyote limps through Griffith Park, the nation’s largest urban park, after fleeing flames May 9, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. The pups were not seen. The Griffith Observatory, Los Angeles Zoo, Travel Town, and various other park features were threatened but did not burn in the wildfire that broke out yesterday afternoon and forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes later that night. So far the fire has consumed 840 acres of brush and is 40 percent contained by firefighters. Five fires have broken out in the park, which is mostly native chaparral habitat open space, since December including one near the landmark Hollywood sign. Los Angeles is experiencing the driest rain season since records began in 1887. Two years ago, the city had its second-wettest winter. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

After receiving weekly reports of coyote sightings in Central Park, the New York City Police Department wants residents to keep an eye out.

If you're walking your pets in the park, it's best to be aware of your surroundings, NYPD Central Park tweeted on Monday. While coyotes typically eat mice and rabbits, small dogs can become their target.

Police also warned people to not feed the creatures.

Local

Manhattan 2 hours ago

Saved by Produce: Woman Falls From 7th Floor NYC Apartment — And Survives

GOOD NEWS 6 hours ago

Good Samaritans in NYC Stop in Their Tracks to Free Woman Pinned Under SUV

Feeding coyotes can make them get used to humans and making them active at the same times, instead of sleeping like other urban coyotes, according to the Human Society.

It will also likely increase the density of coyote population and "and the likelihood coyotes will eat residents’ pets or otherwise come into conflict with people."

One of the coyote sightings was near Belvedere Castle, according to police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

central parkcoyote
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us