NYC Coffee Shop Serving Hickory Smoked S’mores Latte

By Gianna Bruzzese

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 40 minutes ago

    This Smoking Hickory Coffee Is Quite the Production

    A new New York beverage is dinner and a show wrapped into one.

    Six-week-old Felix Roasting Co. is serving Hickory Smoked S’mores Lattes, and the creation is quite the production. Watch the video above to see it being made.

    This Instagram-worthy beverage is made from Graham cracker-infused milk, a shot of espresso, dark chocolate and topped with a house made marshmallow. The latte is then smoked with hickory wood chips under glass.

    According to Felix Roasting Co. head of brand Reagan Petrehn, the S’mores Latte is a seasonal beverage meant to transport the drinker away from New York winter and back to summer campfires. The drink is currently the most popular item on the menu.

    “This is the end of summer camping trip that a lot of New Yorkers didn’t actually get to take, so we figured we’d bring it here for everyone,” Petrehn says.

      

