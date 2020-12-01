‘Heroes of New York,' a Robin Hood Special, Shines Light on New Yorkers Helping Neighbors in Need

Robin Hood, New York’s largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartRadio will join together to air “Heroes of New York” across television and radio stations, including NBC New York, on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. EST.

The one-hour show will shine a light on the selfless efforts by New Yorkers from all walks of life to bring their great city back to life. It features appearances from Al Pacino, Andra Day, Andy Cohen, Eli Manning, Ice T, John McEnroe, Jon Stewart, Justin Tuck, Kelly Ripa, Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Mariano Rivera, Mariska Hargitay, Michael Che, Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, Tina Fey and Tracy Morgan.

The program will offer inspirational stories that will show the true impact of the extraordinary generosity and selflessness of New Yorkers, spotlighting innovative and dedicated individuals and organizations who have continued to help our neighbors in need.

It will also feature musical artists and legends, including Andra Day singing “Silent Night,” Mariah Carey performing a medley, and Tony Bennett singing “Smile.”

On May 11, with the help of national and local television and radio stations, the country came together to support Robin Hood’s “Rise Up New York!” telethon, raising a record $115 million for Robin Hood’s relief and recovery efforts for New York City.