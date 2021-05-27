Here's What We Know About the California Rail Yard Shooting Victims

Nine people were killed in a mass shooting Wednesday at a Valley Transportation Authority rail yard in San Jose.

Here's what we know about the victims, who were identified by the Santa Clara County Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner as VTA employees Paul Delacruz Megia, 42; Taptejdeep Singh, 36; Adrian Balleza, 29; Jose Dejesus Hernandez III, 35; Timothy Michael Romo, 49; Michael Joseph Rudometkin, 40; Abdolvahab Alaghmandan, 63; Lars Kepler Lane, 63; and Alex Ward Fritch, 49.

Place your cursor over a photo or click on the information icon to learn more about each of those who lost their lives in the attack. The graphic below will be updated as we learn more about each victim.

Working Partnerships USA has set up a fund to help victims of the shooting. Tax deductible donations in support of victims and their families can be made through Working Partnerships USA's Union Community Resources program.

Among the San Jose mass shooting victims being remembered are two Valley Transportation Authority workers with families, whose lives and futures ended much too soon. Scott Budman reports.

A vigil for the victims was held Thursday at San Jose City Hall. VTA said it is planning a public memorial for the victims.

Adrian Balleza is described by a friend as a loving husband and father who loved his job because he was serving his community. Anoushah Rasta reports.