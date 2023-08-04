Here's what it looked like in Union Square during Kai Cenat pandemonium

Thousands of people took over Manhattan's Union Square on Friday afternoon hoping to meet one of the most popular Twitch streamers at a PlayStation giveaway event. Countless people were hurt when chaos erupted and it took police several hours to gain control of the park.
A shattered windshield is seen as police officers line up during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a “givaway” event, in New York’s Union Square. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
People gather for a “giveaway” event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square and the surrounding area on August 4, 2023 in New York City.
People run out of Union Square Park as Members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
New York Police Department (NYPD) team take popular YouTube and Twitch broadcaster Kai Cenat and some attendees into custody as police intervene attendees of the gift distribution event held by phenomenon YouTube and Twitch broadcaster Cenat at the Union Square. (Photo by Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Police officers push back the crowd during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
Plates and chairs are thrown near Chelsea as members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a “giveaway” event hosted by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
People climb on top of a sculpture in Union Square Park as Members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a “giveaway” event. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
People surround a car as Members of the NYPD respond to the disruptions caused by large crowds during a “giveaway” event. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Police officers restrain a man during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a “giveway” event in New York’s Union Square. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the NYPD respond to thousands of people gathered for a “giveaway” event announced by popular Twitch live streamer Kai Cenat in Union Square. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)
Police officers control the crowd during riots sparked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, who announced a “givaway” event, in New York’s Union Square on August 4, 2023. (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)