Here's How You Can Help Decide Where Millions of Dollars from NYC's Budget Is Going

You could have a hand in where some of NYC's dollars end up, thanks to a new citywide budgeting process.

It’s called “The People’s Money,” a “participatory budgeting” initiative brought to life in Sept. 2022 by NYC Mayor Eric Adams and the Civic Engagement Commission (CEC). The city’s budget has set aside $5 million to fund projects that win the vote.

Voting Eligibility

So, can you cast a ballot?

If you live in New York and are above age 11, the answer is yes. Immigration status is said to not be a factor in voting eligibility for this process, and each New Yorker can only vote once.

The Background

The city website states that the Big Apple isn’t the first to try out this budgeting tactic. In fact, the origins date back to 1989 in Porto Alegre, Brazil, and has since been tried out over 11,600 times globally.

The People’s Money is still a trailblazer in its own right, as the “first citywide process utilizing Mayoral expense funding.”

The Ballots

The process in NYC is divided into four phases: Idea Generation, Project Evaluation, Voting and Implementation. Voting (phase three of four) is currently in action and will remain open until June 25. Submitted proposals in the idea generation phase represent all five boroughs and span a variety of categories, such as public safety, health and wellbeing and youth services.

Now, a total of 183 projects are on the ballot, and you can vote based on your borough. Brooklyn will have four proposals funded, the Bronx and Queens with three, Manhattan with two and Staten Island with one project funded.

In addition to borough-based voting, 33 “equity neighborhoods” will have neighborhood-specific voting to give $50,000 to one project per area. The neighborhoods were determined by the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity.

How To Vote

Both online and paper ballots are available, where you can take a look at what proposals are up for funding and decide for yourself where you want the dollars to be delivered. The CEC is hosting vote sites and pop-up events to make your voice heard in-person.