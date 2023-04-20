Here's How the Tri-State Is Celebrating 4/20

Let's be blunt: 4/20 is a day that many cannabis enthusiasts celebrate.
Lighting up, rallies and other events are just some of the ways marijuana advocates are celebrating.
Below is a list of some of the events celebrating weed-loving culture in the tri-state area:
New York City
- Black Girls Smoke (BGS) founder Vic Styles is hosting her annual 4/20 "Puff in the Park" event in Prospect Park for the third year in a row. In addition to the festivities, "Puff in the Park" is also billed as a rally to peacefully protest New York State laws that prohibit park goers from smoking within the park. More than 3,000 people RSVP'd for last year's "Puff in the Park" event. For more information on BGS and the event, click here.
- Lifted: The 420 Festival will take at Brooklyn Monarch. The event will feature vendors, artists, dancers, chefs and live music .
- Social Cycling NYC’s '420 Flower Show' Ride is an event held by Social Cycling NYC, a group of cycling enthusiasts who gather regularly to ride along different routes through the five boroughs. Thursday’s event is 420-themed. Riders will meet up at 7 p.m. at Columbus Circle and take off at 7:30 p.m. and heading to Brooklyn, while stopping along the way at 4/20 friendly establishments.
- LegalizedNYC is organizing a reggae concert with headline Easy Star All-Stars. The concert kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at 235 W 46th St., Manhattan. More info here.
- If you are looking for an artsy activity, a print-and-chill class may be the event for you to celebrate 4/20. This workshop will teach participants how to make printed t-shirts. It is hosted by the Bed-Stuy streetwear and record shop Loudmouth BK. Music, live painting, refreshments and, of course, weed will be featured. The event will be followed by a concert. For more info, click here.
New Jersey
- The NorStep 420 Fest at Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City will feature live music, a silent disco, and speakers touching upon different topics like how to get one's record expunge or how to open up a dispensary, reports the Atlantic City Weekly. There will also be weed-based giveaways and even a joint-rolling competition.
- If you want to celebrate 4/20 by taking part in a "game show," then Sip Studios in Jersey City has you covered thanks to "Weeding Out the Stoned," a competition featuring comics, all of whom are high, except one. They will be put through a series of challenges in order for the audience to determine who is the lone sober comic.
Connecticut
- The CT CannaWarriors 4/20 Rally will take place at the state's capitol in support of the passing of the HB6787 bill. This bill aims to "direct the Division of Criminal Justice to cease prosecution of any pending cannabis-related cases, if such activity being prosecuted has since been made legal." Additionally, if the bill passes into law it will require the review of sentences for cannabis-related offenses.
- At several Fine Fettle locations, including the Manchester site, will host 4/20 celebrations. The early risers can get free donuts and swag and then from 12 to 6 p.m., there will be vendors, including an ice cream truck and Jayy’s food truck, according NBCConnecticut.com. On the menu, grilled cheese, taco quesadillas and empanadas, just to name a few munchies.
