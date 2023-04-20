Here's How the Tri-State Is Celebrating 4/20

Let's be blunt: 4/20 is a day that many cannabis enthusiasts celebrate.

Lighting up, rallies and other events are just some of the ways marijuana advocates are celebrating.

Below is a list of some of the events celebrating weed-loving culture in the tri-state area:

New York City

Black Girls Smoke founder and entrepreneur Vic Styles is pushing for New York City parks to create designated smoking spaces for cannabis consumers. Her "Puff in the Park" rally on 4/20 is one step toward that goal. (Video produced by Kay Angrum)

New Jersey

The NorStep 420 Fest at Orange Loop Amphitheater in Atlantic City will feature live music, a silent disco, and speakers touching upon different topics like how to get one's record expunge or how to open up a dispensary, reports the Atlantic City Weekly. There will also be weed-based giveaways and even a joint-rolling competition.

If you want to celebrate 4/20 by taking part in a "game show," then Sip Studios in Jersey City has you covered thanks to "Weeding Out the Stoned," a competition featuring comics, all of whom are high, except one. They will be put through a series of challenges in order for the audience to determine who is the lone sober comic.

🚨 THIS THURSDAY! 🚨



What a better way to celebrate 420 than by hitting up a Game Show that’s ALL about finding out who’s sober and who’s not 👀



Secure your Spot! 🎟️ https://t.co/q6gDoF3G7Z @WeedingStoned #420community #jerseycity #Manhattan #gameshow pic.twitter.com/K00yGf7iF7 — Sip Studios (@sipstudios_jc) April 18, 2023

Connecticut