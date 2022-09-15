Here Are Your NYC ‘Gridlock Alert' Days for 2022, Starting With Monday

New York City officials revealed a list on Thursday that no one likes to hear about: the annual Gridlock Alert days.

Trust us, you're better off knowing about these in advance. And there are 19 days expected to bring NYC to a standstill.

The fun starts on Monday when the United Nations General Assembly starts its weeklong session and midtown Manhattan traffic moves at its slowest pace of the year. Drivers should expect extensive street closures and delays across the borough all next week, city officials warn.

Alternate modes of transportation are advised -- like walking! or mass transit or bicycling wherever you need to go. Traffic data shows average vehicle speeds in the Midtown Central Business District during UN General Assembly week drop to under 5 mph, which compares with a slightly more robust 6 to 7 mph on a usual day.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The city always identifies its gridlock alert days around the UN General Assembly, so even though they're billed as "for 2022," the 19 days fall between Monday and the rest of the year.

Mark your calendars accordingly.

List of NYC Gridlock Alert Days

Monday, September 19, 2022

Tuesday, September 20, 2022

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Thursday, September 22, 2022

Friday, September 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Thursday, November 17, 2022

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Thursday, December 1, 2022

Friday, December 2, 2022

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Thursday, December 8, 2022

Friday, December 9, 2022

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Thursday, December 15, 2022

One final note: If you do opt to bike, know that protected bicycle lanes in East Midtown along First and Second Avenues, which have over 7,000 daily riders, will stay open during UN General Assembly week. Cyclists along First Avenue will use the First Avenue Tunnel between East 40th and East 49th streets and remain in effect 24 hours a day next week.

Along Second Avenue, a temporary bike lane will be in effect between East 47th and East 42nd streets each day until 9 p.m. Cyclists on both avenues will be subject to security checkpoints and occasional, unannounced traffic freezes.