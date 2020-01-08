Here Are Top Places to Eat in Tri-State for 2020, According to Yelp

A new year means new experiences and also new places to eat.

Yelp has released its top 100 places to eat in the U.S. for 2020 and more than a few restaurants in the tri-state area made the cut.

In New York City, two cocktail bars and an Italian restaurant were picked by Yelp community managers from data that pulled the top restaurants by ratings and number of reviews in 2019:

Otis, a cocktail bar with American dishes from lamb chops to duck confit, is located in East Williamsburg and rated five stars on the food review website.

Hold Fast Kitchen and Spirits, located in Midtown Manhattan, also offers a variety of cocktails with fun names like "The Devil's Playground" and "Let's Have a Kiki," as well as tapas.

Forma Pasta Factory of Greenpoint is sure to please any carb lover with selections of tagliatelle, pipette, pappardelle and others.

In New Jersey, three Asian restaurants made Yelp's 7th annual list:

According to Yelp, these eateries are in good company. Here’s a look at the restaurants across the U.S. that earned the top 10 spots on this year’s rankings:

Shawarma Guys (San Diego, California) Pisces Poke & Ramen (Los Angeles, California) Farmbird (Washington, D.C.) Burgerama (Valley Village, California) Cocina Madrigal (Phoenix, Arizona) Fratellino (Coral Gables, Florida) Yardie Spice (Homestead, Florida) Sweet Rice (Gardena, California) Soichi Sushi (San Diego, California ) Pikul Thai Bistro (Fairfield, California)

To see the full Top 100 list, click here.

Last year, four restaurants in the region made Yelp's list, including two of this year's list.