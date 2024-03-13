Here are the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. NYC didn't make site's top 5

It seems the luck of the Irish isn't with New York City, at least according to a new list looking at the best places to spend St. Patrick's Day.

The rankings by personal finance website WalletHub were determined by a combination of factors including: St. Patrick's Day traditions, costs, weather and safety and accessibility.

So which city got the top spot? That would go to another northeast city, Boston (much to the likely chagrin of many New Yorkers). Beantown was rated to have the top traditions for the holiday, although in the middle of the pack or below for the other three categories.

Even more insulting for NYC: It didn't even make the top five. Chicago, Savannah, Reno and Pittsburgh rounded out the top of WalletHub's list.

The five boroughs landed at number 6 in the rankings, thanks in large part to having the fifth-best St. Patrick's Day traditions. The city ranked 68th in safety and accessibility, and was brought down by lower marks in costs (120th) and weather (132nd).

But other areas in the tri-state may have an even bigger bone to pick with WalletHub's list, particularly in New Jersey. Not a single city in the Garden State could even crack to the top 100 on the list. Jersey City came in at 104th, while Newark was ranked 178th and Paterson was all the way down at 199 — just one spot better than the last city on the list: Bellevue, Washington.

A few other tri-state cities made the list as well, including New Haven (48th), Yonkers (79th) and Bridgeport (141st).

