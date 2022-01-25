Here Are the Best And Worst Places to Retire in U.S. — See Where the Tri-State Ranked

Thinking of retiring anytime soon? You may want to at least consider looking outside of the tri-state.

According to the website WalletHub, which on Monday put out its list of best and worst states to retire in, none of the tri-state fared particularly well in the study. Connecticut had the highest ranking, finished 29th overall.

New Jersey finished dead last in the rankings, while New York was just slightly ahead, listed in 48th.

The website ranked states based on three categories: Affordability, Quality of Life and Health Care. Affordability was determined by cost of living, tax-friendliness and cost of adult care. Quality of life measured many different variables, from public transportation, to amount of shoreline, to museums, theaters, golf courses and bingo halls per capita, and more.

Connecticut was rated as having the fifth-best health care in the nation, and rated as middle of the pack in quality of life (27th). But was rated as just 42nd in affordability, WalletHub found.

For obvious reasons, that final measure hurt New York and New Jersey even more so, ranking them last and second to last, respectively. But aside from being the least affordable place in the country, New York fared fairly well in the other two categories. It was rated 12th in quality of life and 7th in healthcare, according to WalletHub, aided by having the most museums and theaters per capita in the country, as well as the third-highest life expectancy.

In addition to its 49th ranking in affordability, New Jersey also finished poorly in quality of life (34th) and just average in health care (28th). The one thing that was in the Garden State's favor: property crime rate, which was the 5th best in the country.

Florida topped WalletHub's list, rated as 4th in affordability, 5th in quality of life and 27th in health care.

Here's a look at the rest of the top 10:

Florida Virginia Colorado Delaware Minnesota North Dakota Montana Utah (tie) Arizona and New Hampshire

And here are the states that finished in the bottom 10:

40. Washington

41. Louisiana

42. West Virginia

43. Arkansas

44. Rhode Island

45. Illinois

46. Oklahoma

47. Kentucky

48. New York

49. Mississippi

50. New Jersey

For a full list and a breakdown of how each category was measured, click here.