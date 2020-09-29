Decision 2020

Here Are All the Voter Registration and Absentee Voting Deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

With Election Day fast approaching on Nov. 3, there are a few other dates that those hoping to participate in the election should be aware of, especially if they still need to register to vote or are planning on voting absentee.

Here's a list of the dates in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to note, in order to make sure the registration is done in time and ballots are sent in before the deadline.

New York:

  • Registration Deadlines:
    • Online: Oct. 9
    • By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 9
    • In person: Oct. 9
  • Absentee ballot deadlines:
    • Request: Oct. 27
    • Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
    • Return in person: Nov. 3 by 9 p.m.
  • Early voting:
    • Oct. 24-Nov. 1, but dates and hours of availability depends on the polling place

New Jersey:

  • Registration Deadlines:
    • Online: Oct. 13
    • By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 13
    • In person: Oct. 13
  • Absentee ballot deadlines:
    • Request: Oct. 23
    • Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
    • Return in person: Nov. 3 by close of polls
  • Early voting:
    • Sept. 19-Nov. 2, but dates and hours of availability depends on the polling place

Connecticut:

  • Registration Deadlines:
    • Online: Oct. 27
    • By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 27
    • In person: Oct. 27
  • Absentee ballot deadlines:
    • Request: Nov. 2
    • Return by mail: Received by Nov. 3 by 8 p.m.
    • Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8 p.m.
  • Early voting:
    • Connecticut does not offer an early voting period

