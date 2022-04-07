Herald Square Groper Follows Woman on Subway After She Denies Him a Chat: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say tried to strike a conversation with a 26-year-old woman who was waiting for her train on a platform at Manhattan's Herald Square station, then followed her and sexually attacked her when she refused, officials say.

The woman was waiting for a southbound Q train at the 34th Street and Sixth Avenue station around 5 p.m. Sunday when cops say the stranger walked up and tried to engage her in a chat. She refused and boarded the train. He followed her.

Then he sat down next to her, police say, and groped her over multiple parts of her body. She told him not to touch her and another rider eventually came to her aid.

The suspect moved away from the victim and got off the train at the Prospect Park station in Brooklyn, police say. No injuries were reported.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect taken from inside the Herald Square station (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.