Hempstead Police to Provide Update on Deadly Stop & Shop Shooting

What to Know Police are expected to provide an update Wednesday after an employee shot three workers inside an office at a Long Island grocery store Tuesday, killing a manager

A person of interest who cops "believe" to be the shooter has been identified as Gabriel DeWitt Wilson; he was taken into custody Tuesday, hours after the deadly shooting

The name of the victims have not been made public. The man who was killed was a 49-year-old store employee. It's unclear whether Wilson has a lawyer to comment

Police are expected to provide an update Wednesday on their investigation into the deadly shooting at a Long Island Stop & Shop a day earlier that sparked a four-hour manhunt as authorities searched for the suspected shooter.

One man was killed in the shooting at the store on Cherry Valley Avenue in West Hempstead Tuesday morning, while two other people were wounded. Their names haven't been released. Cops have yet to speculate publicly on a possible motive.

No information has been released on whether the suspect, 31-year-old Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, specifically targeted the victims.

Authorities said Wilson, who family and fellow employee said was a shopping cart wrangler at the store, went to the offices immediately after arriving for work on Tuesday and shot the two survivors before going down the hall to shoot the store manager.

"Apparently, he just walked into the office, trying to ask for his job back. The manager told him no and it went from there," said Joseph Moran, a witness whose mother works at the grocery store.

The two survivors were said to be conscious and alert and assisting law enforcement, police said. The nature of their injuries also wasn't known.

Another witness, Barbara Butterman, said she heard four to five gunshots and everyone started running. At the time of the shooting, there were about a “couple hundred” shoppers inside the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

Wilson then fled the scene and witnesses reported seeing Wilson flee the area with a small handgun after the gun attack, police said.

A store manager is dead and 2 others were wounded after what may have been a workplace dispute. Pei-Sze Cheng and Jonathan Dienst report.

He allegedly tried to escape on a bus, according to police reports, but he was later found after a four-hour search. Details on his apprehension weren't immediately known, other than he was found on Terrance Avenue in Hempstead, about a seven-minute drive from the store.

Police officials wouldn't speculate on a potential motive when asked about the workplace connection Tuesday. Law enforcement sources said it appeared to have been a work-related dispute. (Here's everything we know about Wilson right now.)

Wilson now faces murder and attempted murder charges for Tuesday's gun violence.

Law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the investigation tell News 4 Wilson used to live in Reisterstown, Maryland, which is in Baltimore County.

He was previously arrested there for assault in 2006 and gun charges, as well as a number of marijuana possession busts, sources said. Details on the cases and any possible convictions weren't immediately clear. Sources say Wilson lived in Maryland through at least 2010.

The uncle of Wilson News 4 spoke with described his nephew as a good kid who could be a "hothead." He said he just hoped he would be taken into custody alive.

In a statement, Stop & Shop said it was “shocked and heartbroken by this act of violence that occurred at our store."

"Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our associates, customers and the first responders who have responded heroically to this tragic situation," the statement continued. "At this time, we are cooperating fully with local law enforcement on the investigation. The store will remain closed until further notice, and we appreciate the Long Island community's support during this difficult time."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he was directing state police to assist local police.

“I’m praying for the victims, and my heart breaks for their families and loved ones,” Cuomo said in a statement.

