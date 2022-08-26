Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen Bump Leads to Stabbing Murder

A man is dead after a bump between two people in Hell's Kitchen lead to a fatal argument early Friday morning.

Police responded just before 1 a.m. Friday to reports of a stabbing at 44th Street and Eighth Avenue and found a man, 49, with stab wounds to the neck and groin. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 28-year-old man is in custody as a person of interest.

Cops say one man bumped into the other and words were exchanged, which lead to a physical brawl and ultimately the stabbing. Police also recovered a pair of brass knuckles on the scene.

