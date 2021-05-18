Assault

Hell's Kitchen Biting Fist Attack Probed as Hate Crime

Police Siren Generic 123
NBC Bay Area/File

A 48-year-old Asian man was attacked without provocation in a teeth-and-fist attack in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday that the NYPD is now investigating as a hate crime, officials confirmed to News 4.

Police say a stranger walked up to the victim at the corner of West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. and started to punch him wherever he could hit.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The suspect then yelled, "Go back to your country!" before biting the victim on the left hand, authorities said.

Local

face masks 50 mins ago

Tri-State Mask Guide: When, Where and Who Will Need to Wear One as of Wednesday

hit-and-run 2 hours ago

Rolls Royce Driver Wanted in Deadly NYC Hit-and-Run

He then fled the scene. The suspect was last seen shirtless, wearing blue jeans and holding a red sweatshirt. He is believed to be in his 40s.

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries to his face, arm and hand. No details on his condition were immediately available as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

AssaultManhattanstop asian hatehate crimesHell's Kitchen
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us