Hell's Kitchen Biting Fist Attack Probed as Hate Crime

A 48-year-old Asian man was attacked without provocation in a teeth-and-fist attack in Hell's Kitchen Tuesday that the NYPD is now investigating as a hate crime, officials confirmed to News 4.

Police say a stranger walked up to the victim at the corner of West 43rd Street and 11th Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. and started to punch him wherever he could hit.

The suspect then yelled, "Go back to your country!" before biting the victim on the left hand, authorities said.

He then fled the scene. The suspect was last seen shirtless, wearing blue jeans and holding a red sweatshirt. He is believed to be in his 40s.

The victim was taken to a hospital for injuries to his face, arm and hand. No details on his condition were immediately available as of mid-afternoon Tuesday.