Helicopter Goes Down Near NY Lake During Power Line Inspection; 2 Flown to Hospital

Two people were flown to a hospital in upstate New York after the helicopter they were operating crashed next to a nearby late, FAA and local officials said Friday.

The FAA confirmed reports of a downed helicopter near Swan Lake in Sullivan County around 9 a.m. Friday. The agency said the McDonnell Douglas 500 helicopter crashed during an inspection of nearby power lines.

Two people were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash, multiple agencies confirmed.

The county executive's office said both occupants were conscious and alert when they were flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

New York State Police and the FAA have secured the crash site and continue to investigate the crash, a spokesperson for the county executive said.