FAA

Helicopter Goes Down Near NY Lake During Power Line Inspection; 2 Flown to Hospital

A helicopter crashed among trees near Swan Lake in New York's Sullivan County, FAA officials said

A helicopter crashed amid trees near Swan Lake in New York's Sullivan County, FAA officials said.
News 4

Two people were flown to a hospital in upstate New York after the helicopter they were operating crashed next to a nearby late, FAA and local officials said Friday.

The FAA confirmed reports of a downed helicopter near Swan Lake in Sullivan County around 9 a.m. Friday. The agency said the McDonnell Douglas 500 helicopter crashed during an inspection of nearby power lines.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Two people were aboard the helicopter at the time of the crash, multiple agencies confirmed.

News

Connecticut 2 hours ago

‘Unspeakable Tragedy:' Woman, 7-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Tiny Connecticut Community

Brooklyn 8 hours ago

15-Year-Old NYC Boy Stabbed to Death in Parking Spot Squabble

The county executive's office said both occupants were conscious and alert when they were flown to Westchester Medical Center for treatment.

New York State Police and the FAA have secured the crash site and continue to investigate the crash, a spokesperson for the county executive said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

FAASullivan Countyswan lake
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us