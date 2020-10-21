Helicopter Crashes Into Marsh on South Shore of Long Island

A helicopter crashed into marshlands on the south shore of Long Island Wednesday afternoon, possibly leaving one person injured, officials said.

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m., according to the Federal Aviation Administration, amid heavy fog in the area. A witness told the U.S. Coast Guard they saw the chopper go down into the marsh near Point Lookout, in Nassau County.

According to the FAA, the helicopter was a Bell 206B, and it went into an area that has about 1-4 feet of standing water. The pilot was the only person on board and was able to walk over to a boat, the Coast Guard said.

Nassau County Police said the pilot may have had a minor injury.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.