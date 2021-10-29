Heavy Rain, Gusty Rain Return to Tri-State Ahead of Dry Halloween

What to Know A strong low-pressure system will approach from the south and bring with it heavy rain as well as gusty winds on Friday

After a cool and dry start Friday morning, a strong low-pressure system will approach from the south and bring with it heavy rain as well as gusty winds.

While the sky is mostly expected to be clear, downpours are expected to start in the evening and coastal flooding will once again be a problem from Long Island to New Jersey through early morning Saturday. The rain won't be as long-lasting as the storms that dumped a month's worth of rain across the tri-state earlier this week, but river flood warnings have been issued for Essex, Morris and Passaic County.

Areas and roads already inundated by the nor'easter are subject to flooding and closures if rivers rise above the flood stage of 19 feet.

Showers will be on-and-off on Saturday, especially north and east of New York City. The good news for trick-or-treaters and parade revelers: conditions clear just in time for Halloween on Sunday.

Then November begins with sunshine and above-average temps in the 60s, but another cooldown sets in for most of next week.

