Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds to Cause Trouble for Tri-State This Weekend

What to Know

  • Friday will be a nice, warm and comfortable day but things will change on Saturday
  • A chance of showers and thunderstorms is threatening the tri-state Saturday afternoon into Saturday night
  • Some of those storms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding

The weather is heating up for the first weekend of summer, bringing threats of severe storms and damaging winds to the tri-state area.

Friday will be a nice, warm and comfortable day but the heat will jump above 90 degrees as we head into the weekend. A frontal system then approaches from the north and west with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially Saturday afternoon into Saturday night, Storm Team 4 says.

Some of those storms could be severe with heavy rain, damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding. A tornado also can't be ruled out.

Isolated showers are possible Sunday with a thunderstorm or two, but it won't be as widespread. Drier weather then returns for Sunday night into Monday.

