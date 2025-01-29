New Haven

Two police officers shot while serving warrant in Connecticut, suspect dead

NBC Connecticut

Two West Haven police officers were shot as the officers were carrying out a search warrant at an apartment on Grand Avenue around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday and the suspect was shot and has died, according to police.

New Haven Police said the two officers were part of a task force made up of law enforcement from several departments who were executing the search warrant. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said. One of the officers is undergoing surgery.

The suspect was also struck during an exchange of gunfire and police said the suspect is dead.

The Office of the Inspector General will be investigating.

