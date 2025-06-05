New Jersey

NJ man charged with stealing instruments from the rock band Heart in Atlantic City

Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, is accused of stealing instruments from the band and selling one of the items.

By David Chang

A New Jersey man was arrested for allegedly stealing instruments from the popular rock band Heart and then selling at least one of the items in Atlantic City. 

On May 30, 2025, police responded to the Hard Rock Atlantic City for a report of a guitar and mandolin theft from inside the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. The instruments belonged to the band Heart who were playing a concert at the venue.

Investigators obtained surveillance video of the theft and identified Garfield Bennett, 57, of Pleasantville, New Jersey, as the suspect. 

Police say Bennett was captured on video walking through various parts of Atlantic City and trying to sell the stolen instruments. 

Bennett was officially charged with burglary and theft on June 4. Police found him on south Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City and he was taken into custody. He was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

Police said Bennett sold one of the instruments though they’re currently unsure where it was sold. They are urging anyone in possession of the stolen instrument to contact Atlantic City Police and give it back. They also warn that whoever is in possession of the stolen item will be arrested and charged for receiving stolen property if they don’t surrender it. 

If you have any information on the theft, call the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5766 or submit an anonymous text to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.

L to R: Photos of the stolen instruments, Heart performing on stage.
Atlantic City Police, Getty Images
Atlantic City Police, Getty Images
This article tagged under:

New Jersey
