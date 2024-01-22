Headphone thieves rack up nearly 20 robberies in Queens, Manhattan over past 4 months

A busy team of thieves has been wrecking havoc across much of Queens and Manhattan over the last four months, stealing headphones from nearly 20 unsuspecting New Yorkers.

Police are on the lookout for four men wanted in the string of thefts dating back to late September. The group has racked up a majority of their alleged crimes in Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside.

That area of Queens is home to the first 10 of the robberies that police have been able to tie back to the men. In most cases, investigators say one or two of the men pull up from behind and snatch Apple headphones off their targets.

The men typically target adults, but in one instance on Nov. 17, they stole from a 17-year-old.

Between Sept. 28 and Jan. 11 (the last date they were linked to three successful robberies in lower Manhattan), the wanted group of sticky bandits snatched headphones usually worth $500 or more. Of the 20 cases linked to the group, they were reportedly only unsuccessful once -- on Dec. 9.

The group's first incident also differs significantly from the pattern they've been known for in the months since. That first September case, in Forest Hills, two of the men reportedly made off with a victim's motorcycle in the middle of the day.

In all but one instance, none of the victims appeared physically harmed. One man, however, was punched in the head before he had his headphones swiped back on Dec. 24, according to the NYPD.

Police ask the public to be on alert and report any information related to the robbery string to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).