NYPD

Headphone thieves rack up nearly 20 robberies in Queens, Manhattan over past 4 months

The robbery ring got away with expensive Apple headphones in nearly every instance, except one failed attempt in early December

By NBC New York Staff

Men wanted in a string of robberies dating back to September.
NYPD

A busy team of thieves has been wrecking havoc across much of Queens and Manhattan over the last four months, stealing headphones from nearly 20 unsuspecting New Yorkers.

Police are on the lookout for four men wanted in the string of thefts dating back to late September. The group has racked up a majority of their alleged crimes in Astoria, Long Island City and Sunnyside.

That area of Queens is home to the first 10 of the robberies that police have been able to tie back to the men. In most cases, investigators say one or two of the men pull up from behind and snatch Apple headphones off their targets.

The men typically target adults, but in one instance on Nov. 17, they stole from a 17-year-old.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Between Sept. 28 and Jan. 11 (the last date they were linked to three successful robberies in lower Manhattan), the wanted group of sticky bandits snatched headphones usually worth $500 or more. Of the 20 cases linked to the group, they were reportedly only unsuccessful once -- on Dec. 9.

The group's first incident also differs significantly from the pattern they've been known for in the months since. That first September case, in Forest Hills, two of the men reportedly made off with a victim's motorcycle in the middle of the day.

In all but one instance, none of the victims appeared physically harmed. One man, however, was punched in the head before he had his headphones swiped back on Dec. 24, according to the NYPD.

News

East Harlem 2 hours ago

Manhattan community issues public plea amid manhunt for 10-year-old girl's rapist

New York City 8 mins ago

NYC announces plan to wipe $2 billion in medical debt for working-class New Yorkers

Police ask the public to be on alert and report any information related to the robbery string to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

NYPDManhattanQueens
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us