‘He Was Trying to Kill Me': Woman Says Bronx Road Rage Attack Led to Miscarriage, PTSD

The victim of a brutal road rage attack in the Bronx is sharing new details of her traumatic experience, as she pleads for police to find the man whose violent outburst later caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

Estrella Guzman was driving in Fordham Heights around 5:30 p.m. on June 6, when she said she was followed and cutoff by a stranger outside a clothing store along a shopping strip.

"He followed me all the way...he was trying to bash my car, tailgating me," she told NBC New York.

Police are searching for a man who attacked a pregnant woman in the Bronx during the road rage incident, Marc Santia reports.

She said she tried to drive away, but the man's car had her pinned near Grand Concourse and Fordham Road. Guzman then stepped out of her car to see what was wrong. What happened next was captured on surveillance video, released by the NYPD on Friday.

It shows the man and Guzman battling in the middle of a street, with her stepping backward as he pushes forward. Then the woman appears to fall against a car, out of the view of the camera. The man bashes Guzman on the head with what appears to be a screwdriver during the broad daylight attack.

"He just stepped out and assaulted me. He came out with a screwdriver, stabbed me. He was aiming at my neck," she said. "He was really trying to kill me."

The man's arms are seen moving, and hers also appear to flail, as the fight continues while bystanders move around them.

The man hit her repeatedly in the head, causing deep cuts and wounds. Fighting to escape the attack, Guzman said she thought about her family and dug her fingers into the man's eyes.

"I just started clawing his eyes out, and then he started stabbing me in my head...He dragged me to the middle of the street, and no one still helped," she said, and described what went through her mind. "I'm coming home to my son, to my 7-year-old son today. I'm not going to die like this. This is not the way I'm going out."

Bleeding with cuts to her body, Guzman was rushed to the hospital — where she learned she was pregnant.

Two weeks after the attack, she said the stress and trauma took a devastating toll: The PTSD she was suffering from as a result of the violence caused her to have a miscarriage.

"I don't have my unborn child anymore and I just really need them to find [the attacker]. This could've been anybody's sister, anybody's mother," she said.

As police search for the road rage attacker who drove off in a silver BMW, Guzman said she is living in fear and needs justice.

"They still haven't found the assailant and I just really hope they do. It's a very traumatizing thing to go through," she said.

Police released surveillance of the attacker. Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.