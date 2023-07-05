Hazy, hot and humid combo to linger in NYC metro area for next few days

What to Know Steamy summer conditions will stick around the New York City metro area for the next few days -- before possible weekend storms come back our way.

The storm threat takes a break but the hazy, hot and humid conditions do not -- although, we do not expect to be in heat advisory territory. Temperatures will be in the low 90s Wednesday, but the heat index will make it feel like the mid-90s.

While a few spotty showers may be possible between now and Friday, the likelihood of storms increases Saturday with better chances Sunday.

Steamy summer conditions will stick around the New York City metro area for the next few days -- before possible weekend storms come back our way.

The storm threat takes a break but the hazy, hot and humid conditions do not -- although, we do not expect to be in heat advisory territory. Temperatures will be in the low 90s Wednesday, but the heat index will make it feel like the mid-90s.

The heat and humidity combination will not ease come nightfall adding another level of danger to this heat. The stuffiness will remain, making it feel like the low 80s.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

By the weekend, we’re already back closer to average, but we keep the humidity.

While a few spotty showers may be possible between now and Friday, the likelihood of storms increases Saturday with better chances Sunday.

See below Storm Team 4's exclusive 10-day forecast.