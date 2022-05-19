Have You Seen Marvin? Cops Seek Help Finding Missing 10-Year-Old NYC Boy

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a 10-year-old Queens boy who was reported missing a day ago.

The boy, Marvin Bonilla, was last seen around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday leaving his Chandler Street home and walking east on Chandler Street toward Nameoke Avenue, authorities say.

He's described as being about 4 feet tall and 100 pounds with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes. Bonilla was last seen wearing a red shirt and black pants. He was carrying a gray backpack at the time.

Anyone with information on Bonilla's whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.