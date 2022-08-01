Times Square

Have You Seen Him? Police Release Image, ID of Man Wanted in Times Square Slashing

The woman was in the heart of Times Square Sunday morning when the man charged her and attacked her with a box cutter

Police have released images and surveillance video of the man they believe is responsible for a random and unprovoked attack on a woman in Times Square who was slashed with a boxcutter.

The suspect, identified by the NYPD as 30-year-old Anthony Evans, allegedly walked up behind a woman as she was walking along 42nd Street near Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. Sunday. As she was pulling a cart and minding her own business, Evans charged at her and slashed her right hand with the weapon, according to police.

The 59-year-old victim, an Asian woman, was taken to Bellevue Hospital. She is expected to recover.

After the attack, police said that surveillance video showed Evans as he backed away and walked off. The attack is not being investigated as a hate crime as of Monday evening, according to police.

Times Square Slashing Suspect
NYPD
Police want this man in connection with an unprovoked slashing in Times Square on July 31, 2022.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can submit tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

