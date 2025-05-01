Have you been impacted by the delays at Newark Airport? We want to hear from you!

Passengers traveling through Newark Airport on Thursday may face significant delays due to FAA staffing shortages.

As of 10 a.m., the FAA was reporting shortages leading to departing flights being delayed by an average of 75 minutes and arriving flights delayed by an average of five hours, the airport said. The maximum delay was listed on the FAA website as possibly lasting up to 10 hours.

The FAA reported Newark Airport was in a ground delay program shortly after 11 a.m. An earlier ground stop, which had the potential to hold flights, was canceled.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Have you been impacted by these delays? We want to hear from you! Let us know about your experience below.