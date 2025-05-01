Newark Airport

Have you been impacted by the delays at Newark Airport? We want to hear from you!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Passengers traveling through Newark Airport on Thursday may face significant delays due to FAA staffing shortages.

As of 10 a.m., the FAA was reporting shortages leading to departing flights being delayed by an average of 75 minutes and arriving flights delayed by an average of five hours, the airport said. The maximum delay was listed on the FAA website as possibly lasting up to 10 hours.

The FAA reported Newark Airport was in a ground delay program shortly after 11 a.m. An earlier ground stop, which had the potential to hold flights, was canceled.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Have you been impacted by these delays? We want to hear from you! Let us know about your experience below.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Newark AirportNewarkTravelAir Travellocal
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us