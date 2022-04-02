CRIME STOPPERS

Hate Crimes Task Force Probes Wordless, Unprovoked Street Attack in Brooklyn

NYPD

Police are looking for a group they say attacked a 21-year-old man dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn on Friday, punching and kicking him and forcing him to the ground in a wordless exchange, authorities said Saturday.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on Gerry Street around 8 p.m., in the Williamsburg area, when the group set upon him. He sustained minor injuries to his mouth and was treated by EMS at the scene. The attackers ran off.

The NYPD says its Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Authorities released surveillance footage in the case (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

CRIME STOPPERSBrooklynAssaulthate crime
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us