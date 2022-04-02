Hate Crimes Task Force Probes Wordless, Unprovoked Street Attack in Brooklyn

Police are looking for a group they say attacked a 21-year-old man dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing in Brooklyn on Friday, punching and kicking him and forcing him to the ground in a wordless exchange, authorities said Saturday.

According to investigators, the victim was walking on Gerry Street around 8 p.m., in the Williamsburg area, when the group set upon him. He sustained minor injuries to his mouth and was treated by EMS at the scene. The attackers ran off.

The NYPD says its Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Authorities released surveillance footage in the case (above). Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.