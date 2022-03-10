Hate Crimes Task Force Probes Vandalism of 7 Parked Cars on Upper East Side

Police are looking for a man they say defaced more than a half-dozen parked vehicles with antisemitic graffiti in a one-hour spree on the Upper East Side.

The NYPD said Thursday that the suspect, seen in the above surveillance video, started his spray paint tear on East 69th Street and Fifth Avenue around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 6.

His effort spanned a few blocks, ultimately ending with seven parked, privately owned vehicles vandalized over the course of the next hour.

No arrests have been made. The NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.